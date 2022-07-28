OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – After reporting that crews were able to get water onto the fire and there was nobody inside the structure, Ogden Fire Department (OFD) says crews have “loss stop and fire control.”

For those unfamiliar, Fire Engineering says “loss stop” is a benchmark that represents the point at which property damage has been stopped, while “fire control” means crews have control of the fire.

ORIGINAL STORY: HAPPENING NOW: Crews on scene of Ogden structure fire

JULY 28, 2022 / 11:26 A.M.

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Crews with the Ogden Fire Department (OFD) are currently on the scene of a structure fire.

OFD says the fire is affecting the 300 West block of 7th Street.

At this time, residents have been advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and ABC4 will provide more information as it becomes available.