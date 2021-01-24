HAPPENING NOW: 1 dead and 2 in extremely critical condition after fatal Salt Lake Co. collision, Sunday

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Officers are currently investigating the scene of a fatal crash near Mountain View Corridor, Sunday.

On January 24, the West Valley Police Department was dispatched to 5400 South Mountain View Corridor for reports of a crash around 5:47 p.m.

According to dispatch, officers confirm the crash as fatal.

West Valley officials say there are two individuals who are in extremely critical condition.

Roads have been closed due to the incident according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

Crash

SB MOUNTAIN VIEW CORRIDOR HWY at 5400 S Salt Lake Co.

Right Lane Closed

EB Closed

Est. Clearance Time: 6:44 PM

For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7vcLm — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) January 25, 2021

The cause and scene remains under investigation at this time.

ABC4 will update as more develops.