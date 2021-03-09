Handful of micro earthquakes reported in southern Utah

PANGUITCH, Utah (ABC4) – A handful of micro earthquakes hit Utah near the border of Garfield and Iron counties.

The Utah of Utah Seismograph Stations are reporting three earthquakes were reported shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday while another occured shortly before 2:30 a.m.

All four micro-quakes occurred within miles of Iron County’s border with Garfield County.

Just before 2:30 a.m., a 2.31 magnitude earthquake hit about nine miles west of Panguitch.

Less than seven hours later, at around 9:14 a.m., a 2.11 magnitude earthquake was reported about eight miles east-southeast of Paragonah.

Fourteen minutes later, a 2.61 magnitude micro earthquake occurred nine miles east-southeast of Paragonah.

At 9:56 a.m., the U of U Seismograph Stations reported a 2.19 magnitude micro earthquake nine miles west of Panguitch.

On Friday, a 2.8 magnitude earthquake was felt in Wasatch County.

Hill Air Force Base has warned those living around nearby that there will be an increase in fly overs that may feel like earthquake shaking through mid-March.

ince late March 2020, when a 5.5 magnitude earthquake shook Magna, over 2,500 aftershocks have been felt throughout the Salt Lake Valley.

Utah is located in a very active seismic area of the United States, and the entire great basin has many fault areas they even go under the Great Salt Lake. The trickle of aftershocks is pretty normal.