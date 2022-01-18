Hamilton postponed in SLC due to COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As a result of rigorous health and safety protocols, the Salt Lake City production of Hamilton has been postponed through Jan. 23.

The SLC production of Hamilton at the Eccles Theater has discovered COVID cases within the Hamilton Company, forcing those involved in production to postpone the Jan. 18 – Jan. 23 shows.

According to a press release, those who have tickets should hold on to theirs while the company works out a new schedule.

Details will be emailed to ticket-holders as soon as they’re available.

For more information on Hamilton at the Eccles, click here.