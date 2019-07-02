Newsfore Opt-In Form

Halo Top Creamery teams up with Subway for low-calorie milkshakes

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) Call it a healthy-choice combo, a sandwich with fresh ingredients and a low-calorie shake for dessert. That seems to be the idea behind the promotional partnership between Subway and light dessert company Halo Top Creamery.

For a limited time, you’ll be able to get Halo Top low-calorie milkshakes at a thousand Subway stores across the U.S., including Salt Lake City.

It starts on July 22nd, which just happens to be one day after National Ice Cream Day and ends September 4th.

