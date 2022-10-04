OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The Ogden Nature Center is hosting a Halloween event, “Creatures of the Night,” celebrating with two crazy nights of educational outdoor fun.

Representatives of the Nature Center say families can enjoy trailside Halloween adventures, without the fright.

Take a “crepuscular creep” (early night-time) along Ogden Nature Center trails where you’ll meet some of the center’s teacher-naturalists transformed into native Utah animals, each with a tale to tell.

You can meet live owls and snakes, and enjoy games, crafts and campfire stories. Or feel free to get down low in a “Spider Web Crawl.”

The event will be hosted on Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29 from 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at the Ogden Nature Center, located at 966 West 12th St. in Ogden.

(Courtesy of Ogden Nature Center)

For members of the center, the event fee is $7 while non-members will be charged $10.

Hot dogs, popcorn, hot cocoa, soda and spooky spider cotton candy will also be available for purchase.

All ages are welcome at this family event, however all children must be accompanied by an adult.

Remember, dress for outdoor weather! Costumes are welcome and encouraged, and Nature Center representatives say to bring a flashlight.

Creatures of the Night will be held regardless of rain or sunshine, so head down to the Ogden Nature Center to have some Halloween fun this year.

You may sign up for the event here.