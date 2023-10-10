SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The students, alumni, and faculty at Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences are holding their 5th Annual Halloween Costume Drive for Primary Children’s Hospital.

The university, formerly known as Ameritech, is gathering costumes, candy, and supplies to give Primary Children’s patients a thrilling Halloween.

Joyce is asking for donations of new and gently used costumes. All sizes are needed including infant-sized costumes. In addition, they need Trick or Treating buckets, candy, and small prizes like stickers and small toys.

“Every child deserves to experience the joy and fun of Halloween,” said Dr. John Smith-Coppes, Joyce University President and CEO. “For the patients at Primary Children’s Hospital, Halloween has become a beloved annual event with the support of our generous community. We’re proud of our students, alumni, faculty, and staff who year after year rally the tremendous effort of support around this event.”

Last year, Joyce University met 100% of the donation needs for Primary Children’s Hospital’s Halloween event, delivering over 200 trick-or-treat buckets, 100 room decor bags, nearly 800 costumes, 150 pounds of candy, and 455 prizes.

Utah residents can make a monetary or in-kind donation starting now through October 23. There are donation bins in the Joyce University atrium located at 12257 Business Park Drive in Draper. The university is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Here is a full list of donations needed on the event web page.

“These generous Seasonal In-Kind Donations provide our patients with a bit of childhood normalcy on their healing journey and make the hospital a little less scary for kids and their families,” said Jonniece Busath, Volunteer Manager at Primary Children’s Hospital. “We are grateful to live in a community who thinks of others and provides such generous donations to help our patients and families who are on unique health journeys!”