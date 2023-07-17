SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — We’re officially past the halfway mark of the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer – or the period of time between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend when road fatalities nearly double compared to the rest of the year.

According to crash statistics provided by the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS), there have been over 6,000 crashes on Utah roads since Memorial Day. Of those, 1,896 have resulted in injury, and 34 people were killed.

If it seems like a lot, however, the number do appear to be on a decline. DPS reported 7,361 crashes, resulting in over 2,300 injuries and 48 deaths within the same time frame in 2022. In 2021, the number of crashes and injuries was significantly higher – 8,201 and 2,638, respectively – but there were three fewer deaths.

By the time 2021’s 100 Deadliest Days came to an end, there were 87 deaths on Utah roads. 2022 ended one death higher with 88. Data would suggest 2023 is on track toward improvement, however, officials are still reminding Utah drivers to go “back to the basics” when driving.

Returning to basics means retightening the road rules that may have loosened after years of driving. Rules such as keeping a two-second following distance between your car and the car ahead of you, using blinkers at least two seconds before turning and changing lanes and only changing lanes with plenty of space between cars.

More information on some basics, the current Utah Driver Handbook and a quiz to test your basics knowledge can be found online on the Zero Fatalities website.