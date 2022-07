FILLMORE, Utah (ABC4) – The Halfway Hill Fire is now estimated at over 7,000 acres, according to fire officials.

Utah Fire Info states that erratic winds and extremely dry conditions made it challenging for firefighting efforts.

(Courtesy of Utah Fire Info)

Crews reportedly focused on securing line to protect the surrounding communities.

Great Basin Team 4 has assumed command of the fire as of Sunday morning.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.