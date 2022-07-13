FILLMORE, Utah (ABC4) – Evacuations have been lifted for residents of the Virginia Hills subdivision who live near the Halfway Hill Fire.

Residents were evacuated since the fire began on Friday, July 8, and grew from 425 acres to 11,637 acres. Millard County Sheriff’s Office and the Great Basin team decided to lift the evacuation after rain fell on the fire for nearly an hour Wednesday afternoon.

Containment on the fire is now at 10 percent.

On Tuesday, fire officials were able to bring containment to 5%, but due to erratic winds and fire growth, evacuations could not be lifted.

Residents are encouraged to return with caution as fire equipment and firefighters will still be in the vicinity.

On July 9, officials arrested four people who were responsible for starting the Halfway Hill Fire after they lit a recreational campfire in the area, failing to properly extinguish it.

On Friday, several fires broke out in Millard County.

The Dry Creek Fire prompted evacuations in Oak City Canyon and grew to an estimated 1,200 acres with 15 fire departments responding.

A structure fire also broke out at the Fillmore Industrial Park where the tire-shredding plant was on fire.

In total, 20 human-caused wildfires erupted in Utah last weekend.

The Jacob City Fire was caused by a generator explosion. Stockton police arrested a man for reckless burning and reckless endangerment after the man plugged a saw into a hot refurbished generator and sat it next to a sealed gas can.

About ten minutes later, a fire ensued.