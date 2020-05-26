Habitat for Humanity dedicates home in Southwest Utah

FILE- In this Aug. 27, 2018 file photo, former President Jimmy Carter works with other volunteers on site during the first day of the weeklong Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project, their 35th work project with Habitat for Humanity, in Mishawaka, Ind. Carter turns 95 on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. (Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP, File)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Habitat for Humanity of Southwest Utah helped make a dream come true for one Enterprise woman by granting her a home. Emily Thomas will become the 24th homeowner for the local non-profit.

Thomas received the home by putting in 250 sweat equity hour building the home and by volunteering at the Habitat for Humanity owned ‘ReStore’.

“This was a great experience and I am overwhelmed at the generosity of my community and my family. Having my own home is a dream come true, because now I have a permanent place to call home and I don’t have to keep worrying about the rising cost of rent” said Emily Thomas.

Each approved homeowner within Habitat for Humanity receives a mortgage made affordable to them. Funds for the home build come from grants, private funders and proceeds from the ReStore. Habitat for Humanity of Southwest Utah acts as the mortgage company for the homeowners.

“A home dedication provides the perfect opportunity for us to reflect. We are no longer meeting deadlines, filing paperwork, recruiting volunteers or fundraising for this home. This is our opportunity to take a step back and say ‘thank-you’ to our volunteers, our Construction Manager, our Director of Community Involvement and of course, the newest member of the Habitat family, Emily Thomas. Without the collective effort of our staff or our supporters, we wouldn’t be able to change the lives of our partner families” said Kayo Skandunas, Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity of Southwest Utah.

Habitat for Humanity will be taking applications for the next home build in Hurricane beginning June 1.

What others are clicking on: