‘Guzzler’ installed in Spanish Fork Canyon to provide wildlife easy access to water

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A new guzzler has been installed off of Highway 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon. You may be asking yourself, what is a guzzler? A guzzler is a man-made water source installed to help sustain healthy wildlife populations.

The Division of Wildlife Resources hopes that the new guzzler installed in Spanish Fork Canyon will help reduce roadkill by providing wildlife with an easy-access water source.

As of 2017, there were about 900 guzzlers throughout the state. The DWR, sportsmen and women, agricultural producers, and state and federal land management agencies all work together to install the guzzlers throughout the state.

According to the DWR, there are many types of guzzler designs but most consists of three major parts:

a large ‘apron’ made of metal that collects rainwater

a storage tanker that holds the water

a drinker or trough where wildlife can access the water

Guzzlers are specifically made for large animals such as deer, elk, bison, bighorn sheep, and livestock. However, there are guzzlers made specifically for upland game such as chukars or quail.

The state does not release the exact locations of the hundreds of guzzlers throughout the state in order to protect the animals that use them.

The DWR says that guzzlers are a vital component of wildlife expansion efforts and that the state of Utah is lucky to have partnerships in place that continue to install new guzzlers in crucial areas.