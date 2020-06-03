Gunshot heard near Uintah High School, all morning activities canceled

UINTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News)- There will be an extra presence of police at Uintah High School Wednesday after reports of a gunshot heard near the school.

Officials from the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office say when custodians arrived at the school around 4:30 a.m. they heard what sounded like a .22-caliber gunshot.

Deputies were called to the school to investigate but din’t find anything.

School officials decided to cancel all practices planned at the high school as a precaution.

Police say they will stay on campus throughout the day.

