Gunshot heard near Uintah High School, all morning activities canceled

UINTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News)- There will be an extra presence of police at Uintah High School Wednesday after reports of a gunshot heard near the school.
Officials from the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office say when custodians arrived at the school around 4:30 a.m. they heard what sounded like a .22-caliber gunshot.
Deputies were called to the school to investigate but din’t find anything.
School officials decided to cancel all practices planned at the high school as a precaution.
Police say they will stay on campus throughout the day.
