Gubernatorial candidates take center stage at Silicon Slopes Tech Summit

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The race to be Utah’s next governor is shifting into high gear.

The candidates hoping for the Republican nomination went head to head on the debate stage, as a new poll sheds light on how voters are thinking.

Friday, the six Republican candidates took center stage at the Silicon Slopes Tech Summit.

“The tech community is the largest single employer in Utah right now. It’s really important that the candidates let us as a tech community know what they stand for,” said Overstock.com CEO Jonathan Johnson.

The candidates did that by sharing their vision for the future of Utah.

They also weighed in on a number of issues like education, affordable housing, the Inland Port, mental health and more.

This debate comes on the heels of a new Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll.

It shows former Governor Jon Huntsman Jr. as the frontrunner with 35% of all participants backing him.

He’s confident he’ll pick up even more support.

“Just getting out and talking about growth, mental health, and rural opportunities, which are the three pillars for me, I think a lot of people are going to resonate with, if they haven’t already,” said Huntsman.

Lt. Governor Spencer Cox is in second place according to the poll with 25%.

He says he likes the position he’s in and the experience he brings to the table.

“I am the only candidate, the first candidate in the history of our state to run for governor who has run a private business, who has served as a mayor, a city councilman, a county commissioner, served in the House of Representatives and Lt. Governor,” Cox said.

The four other candidates are in single digits, but are optimistic there’s still time to turn the tide with 23% saying they are undecided.

Utah County businessman Jeff Burningham comes in with 6%.

He says it’s time for a shakeup.

“I think it’s a great position to be. This election is not about yesterday’s ideas, or today’s status quo, which is what the two candidates above me represent, it is all about tomorrow’s opportunity here in Utah and I think I’m the best opportunity of that,” said Burningham.

Former Speaker of the House Greg Hughes, former Utah GOP chair Thomas Wright, and Salt Lake County Councilwoman Aimee Winder Newton all have 3% support from poll participants.

Hughes says he’s battle-tested and ready to work.

“We need a governor that’s been through some tough policy issues, maybe has a thicker skin, because of Twitter storms, or media attacks, special interest attacks, but that kind of leader is going to be what it takes for Utah,” Hughes said.

Wright says he can bring common-sense solutions with a new perspective.

“We’ve basically had the same administration now for 16 years, and if we want to get different outcomes, and we want to see problems in a different light, we need to have new leadership,” said Wright.

Winder Newton says she’s ready to fight for the people of Utah, and listen.

“I don’t want Utah to become California, and we need a governor who’s going to be bold, who’s going to go out there and really lead. I want to put together a long term plan for growth issues, for education,” Winder Newton said.

Among Republican participants only, the poll breaks down like this:

Jon Huntsman Jr.- 33%

Spencer Cox- 25%

Jeff Burningham- 5%

Greg Hughes- 3%

Thomas Wright- 3%

Aimee Winder Newton- 2%

None- 2%

Not sure- 25%

All six candidates have appeared on Inside Utah Politics for in-depth conversations. You can learn more about why they want the job and where they stand on key issues here.

