Gubernatorial candidates react to repeal of tax overhaul

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Utah lawmakers are going back to the drawing board on tax reform.

Thursday, Gov. Gary Herbert and Senate President J. Stuart Adams and Speaker of the House Brad Wilson said a controversial tax overhaul law will be repealed amid growing voter backlash.

Legislative leaders said the plan to raise taxes on food and groceries while cutting income tax would be repealed next week when the 2020 general legislative session opens.

Utah’s gubernatorial candidates weighed in on the issue and celebrated the display of public engagement.

Jeff Burningham

“To the thousands of volunteers, organizers, and private businesses that made the tax referendum a success I say, ‘Thank you!’ The people of Utah have sent a strong message to the legislature and Governor’s office that they do not want this tax bill. This is Utah grassroots at its best.”

“This gives me so much joy. It’s a huge victory for the people I have no doubt they will elect the right governor in 2020.”

“This tax reform process has demonstrated the dangers of groupthink. “It’s standard operating procedure for politicians to manufacture a crisis in order to ram unpopular legislation through the process. It’s time for new leadership in Utah. We need a fresh perspective. Our next Governor should be someone who isn’t politically entangled and will do what’s best for the people of Utah, and not just what’s best for the well-connected few.”

Lt. Governor Spencer J. Cox

“The success of the referendum is a great example of democracy in action. I congratulate the many, many Utahns who went to work and made sure their voices were heard. While I opposed the tax reform bill that was passed, I do appreciate Governor Herbert and the state legislators who accepted the hard challenge to address issues with Utah’s tax system. Going forward I will work on finding answers by reducing the growth and cost of government and ensuring that Utah’s education system will not suffer in the process.”

Jon Huntsman Jr.

“I applaud the decision by the Speaker of the House and the Senate President to repeal the tax bill passed last month.”

“During my first term as governor, I worked successfully with the members of the legislature on a transparent, inclusive process that resulted in unanimous support for tax reform that flattened the state income tax, significantly cut the sales tax on food and contributed to the foundation on which our robust economic expansion was built. “

“If elected to serve again, I look forward to working with the legislature, the public and community advocates to improve our tax policy that broadens the base, lowers the rate and not only keeps us competitive with other states but puts us in an advantageous position to keep Utah as the strongest economy in the nation.”

Aimee Winder Netwon

“I am pleased that Gov. Herbert and legislative leadership have decided to overturn the controversial tax bill that was overwhelmingly rejected by Utahns.”

“It is always the best to listen to everyday Utahn– not just when threatened with a costly referendum. I look forward to the public engaging with our state leaders as they roll up their sleeves, undertake a better process, and apply the feedback we’ve heard from so many Utahns.”

Thomas Wright

“During the last year, our part-time legislators worked full-time to try and fix Utah’s current tax structure. The bill they passed concerned enough of their constituents, that Utahns across the state rallied to put the bill on the ballot. What’s more American than citizens working together to hold their elected officials accountable? The citizen effort was historic and successful and Utah should be proud. Today, the Legislature proved they are listening, by choosing to go back to the drawing board. That takes a lot of courage and humility.”

“It’s the Governor’s responsibility to work with the people of Utah to find solutions to the problems we face. This is exactly why I’m running. Utah’s next Governor needs to have fresh ideas and the leadership skills necessary to tackle problems before they become crises. Our next Governor should lead with creative solutions and practical experience from outside of government. When I’m Utah’s next Governor, I will always look for ways to save taxpayer money, I won’t call special sessions without a bill in hand, and I will always vet special session bills with lots of public input.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: