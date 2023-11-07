COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation has announced the closure of the popular scenic drive Guardsman Pass for the winter season.

Guardsman Pass is a seasonal road with no plowing operations. UDOT closes the road each winter to mitigate unsafe conditions. Guardsman Pass is open from June to November each year dependent upon snow and road conditions.

UDOT also reports the Albion Basin summer road is closed. Albion is managed by the town of Alta and the Forest Service.

Drivers should obey all road closures. Travelers should also be aware of Traction Law in the Cottonwood Canyons areas and throughout Utah. It is important for drivers in these areas to have traction devices such as snow tires and chains. Traction Law was in place earlier in the day due to snow conditions in both Big and Little Cottonwood Canyon.

Drivers should make sure their vehicles are properly equipped and they have emergency supplies on hand in cases of accidents or prolonged traffic backup.

Up-to-date road conditions and closures can be found on the UDOT website.