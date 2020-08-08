Group provides support to loved ones of homicide victims

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Utah Homicide Survivors is a non-profit organization that will help and guide families of homicide victims through probate to legally obtain the assets that are rightfully yours and provide holistic legal representation following the death of a loved one.

The group’s founder, Brandon Merrill, joined ABC4 News at 5 p.m. on Wednesday with insight on what’s provided for these victims.

The group says their mission is to prevent all killers from financially profiting from causing death, and instead fight to have the assets go to the rightful and appropriate family members of the victim.

Utah Homicide Survivors also represent and guide families through the many court processes that are necessary after the death of a loved one.

For more information, visit http://www.utahhomicidesurvivors.org/.