Group protests ICE in Salt Lake City

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Dozens gathered Tuesday at the Homeland Security office in Salt Lake City protesting ICE raids and President Trump’s call for action.

Last week Trump announced a serious of deportation raids across the country. Though they’ve been delayed, many are opposed to the process used by the Department of Homeland Security.

“ICE is right here, they’re in our neighborhood. I’m from this area, this is my barrio. I don’t want them here,” said Amanda Peterson.

The United States House passed a $4.5 billion bill that would help manage the current crisis at the border.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

DABC drawing system for rare, high-demand liquors now open 

Statewide campaign warning public of real estate fraud

Utah activist says threat of ICE ’rounding up’ undocumented immigrants is ‘very real’ 

Girl Scout, 11, killed by falling tree at Indiana camp 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS