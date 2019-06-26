Group protests ICE in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Dozens gathered Tuesday at the Homeland Security office in Salt Lake City protesting ICE raids and President Trump’s call for action.

Last week Trump announced a serious of deportation raids across the country. Though they’ve been delayed, many are opposed to the process used by the Department of Homeland Security.

“ICE is right here, they’re in our neighborhood. I’m from this area, this is my barrio. I don’t want them here,” said Amanda Peterson.

The United States House passed a $4.5 billion bill that would help manage the current crisis at the border.

