Group plans voter referendum after Olympia Hills decision

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – On Wednesday, a group of citizens pledged to fight the Salt Lake County Council’s green light of controversial development Olympia Hills.

“The last resort is referendum. It’s not an easy task. We know we can do it. But governing by referendum is not the proper government, it is not a democratic process. But if you won’t listen to the voice of the people, the voice of the people will rise up,” said Teddy Hodges, with a group called Utah for Responsible Growth.

“What that does is it just starts our process, to let the public know, and the community know — that we are not OK with this,” added Hodges.

“As they are well aware on Facebook and social media, we’re not okay with the decision our county council made for our local area,” he said.

Olympia Hills is a 933-acre project, with the plan of up to 6,300 residential units.

It’s worth noting that the original plan, back in 2018, proposed more than 9,000 residential units. That plan was eventually vetoed by then-mayor Ben McAdams, who says he still opposes the project.

The new plan is for a mix of residential and commercial development and will happen over 25 years.

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson released a statement Tuesday:

“The Olympia Hills re-tooled application process has been lengthy and rigorous, resulting in a much-improved proposal. I want to thank the many residents who engaged throughout the process. When a property owner submits a development proposal to Salt Lake County for consideration, we seek to both honor private property rights as well as address impacts on the community. After months and months of negotiations between the developer and county planning staff, I believe this proposal is as strong as it can be. The agreement requires additional controls in the future and as the project rolls out over the next 25 years, we will see a planned community that contains parks, open space, and commercial areas that create jobs and shopping areas for nearby residents. The alternative to Olympia Hills is continued sprawl. Piece-meal development does not provide for mitigation efforts and will result in higher infrastructure costs, loss of valuable open space, increased transportation and travel costs, and a negative impact on quality of life. For these reasons, I will not veto the proposal. Again, my thanks to all who have engaged in this process.”