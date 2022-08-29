SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City’s very own Fice Gallery is hosting a free music event September 2.

In an effort to give back to the community and end the summer on a high note, a group of local musicians will be performing at the popular streetwear boutique and showroom.

The event, called Love 4 the Culture, will be presented by up-and-coming fashion designer Jon Stan, who makes apparel for A-list celebrities like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Fabolous, and Usher from his Utah home.

“Even though I’m a Brooklyn guy, I’ve grown to love my new home in Utah,” Stan says. “We are building an exciting culture here and this is how I want to showcase the local talent while giving love to the community.”

The event will be headlined by Salt Lake City native Ceefoe, who has reached over a million streams by publishing his own songs on Soundcloud. He will be joined by seven other artists, as well as two of the most requested DJs in the state, DJ Teo and Wakuu.

Artists set to perform include:

Love 4 The Culture is free-entry. Fice Gallery is located at 160 E 200 S, Salt Lake City, UT.