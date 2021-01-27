Group kicked-off Salt Lake City flight for not wearing face masks properly

An American Airlines first officer died Wednesday, March 29, 2017 after becoming incapacitated during the last phases of landing at Albuquerque, New Mexico, two people familiar with the situation said.

Utah (ABC4) — A group traveling from Salt Lake City to Dallas were kicked off their flight for not properly wearing their face masks.

According to a spokesperson with American Airlines, on Sunday, January 24, passengers traveling on American Airlines flight 1214 from Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) were reported to be non-compliant with the airline’s mandatory face-covering policy.

The policy requires face coverings to be worn properly over the nose and mouth at all times, the spokesperson shares with ABC4.

“Per procedure, the customers involved were asked to exit the aircraft before departure and the flight departed for DFW shortly after,” the spokesperson adds.

The airline says according to internal reports, the passengers were reminded to wear their face covering properly.

“After having a conversation with the group, our team at SLC confirmed with the customers that they agree to comply with the face-covering policy if they were rebooked on flights to their destination. They ultimately agreed and were rebooked to complete their travel,” the spokesperson shares.

American Airlines, like other U.S. airlines, began requiring customers to wear a face-covering while onboard back in May 2020.

“We have since strengthened our policy to require face coverings be worn at airports and onboard, and announced in June that we may deny future travel for customers who refuse to wear a face-covering for the duration of this requirement,” the airline states.

This is not the first time the Salt Lake City International Airport has had to take action when customers failed to comply with mandatory mask-wearing.

In early January, passengers accused of harassing Utah’s Sen. Mitt Romney while traveling from Salt Lake City to Washington D.C. were added to Delta Air Lines’ no-fly list, according to a report.

Reports show that over 800 people are now on Delta’s no-fly list for not complying with mask requirements.