Group gives up fight against Olympia Hills development

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – The grassroots movement to stop a large development in southwest Salt Lake County appears to be over.

Utah for Responsible Growth, the group working to stop the Olympia Hills development, announced Thursday it would “regretfully” be suspending its referendum.

The group found that the requirements for gathering signatures even with modifications from Governor Gary Herbert to be insurmountable.

The group announced plans for the referendum on March 4 and was given the green light to go ahead with its petition on March 30. This started a 45-day window to gather the necessary number of signatures. The group says at the time it “never would have anticipated the challenges we would all be facing at this time.”

The day prior to receiving approval, Salt Lake County issued a “Stay Home. Stay Safe” order which prohibited volunteers from gathering signatures at large events or going door-to-door. Governor Herbert issued an executive order approving remote signature gathering late in the afternoon on April 2.

While the group said it was grateful for the adjustment, it was now four days into its 45-day window.

“Our team of volunteers worked feverishly to create a process, in accordance with the Executive Order, to be able to gather signatures electronically,” said Utah for Responsible Growth.

Then came confusion, clarifying questions and answers about the executive order and its requirements between Salt Lake County Clerk’s Office, Lieutenant Governor’s Office and sponsors of the referendum. The group said it didn’t receive an updated executive order until April 8.

The group said it also learned that all the signatures it had gathered up until this point were invalid. Utah for Responsible Growth expressed frustration that the process changed nine days into its allotted time.

“This sets a dangerous precedent that needs to be looked at in the future. Our referendum laws in the state need to be updated to reflect the many ways available now to gather information and communicate with all voters,” the group said.

