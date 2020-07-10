‘Justice for Bernardo’: Protesters march to oppose ruling in Palacios-Carbajal shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – People began showing up outside the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office Thursday evening to protest the ruling in the Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal officer-involved shooting.

https://www.facebook.com/abc4utah/live/

Salt Lake County DA Sim Gill ruled the shooting justified and said his office was decline to file charges against the officers involved.

#HappeningNow: Protesters showing up now at the Salt Lake County DA’s office in opposition to his ruling in the Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal officer-involved shooting. @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/TiWAfYRunf — Rosie Nguyen (@ABC4Rosie) July 10, 2020

Salt Lake City police says has started marching on 500 South. disrupting traffic in the downtown area. Police say they don’t know where else they may march.

Drivers are asked to avoid the downtown area tonight. 500 South is currently closed between State and Main streets.