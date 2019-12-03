Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

New Years Eve in Las Vegas with 8 News NOW

Group gathers to paint rocks in honor of Susan Powell

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – This week marks the 10-year anniversary since the disappearance of Susan Powell.

Monday friends and family members gathered at the Taylorsville Library to paint rocks.

Along with the pretty colors the rocks contain a website to learn more about Powell and her disappearance.

These rocks will then be distributed at another event this week and eventually hid far and wide for people to find and learn more about Susan.

“Susan really enjoyed making things pretty. And especially making people pretty by brightening up their day by doing something cheerful for them or serving them in some way. And so, we decided that we would get some rocks and paint them her favorite colors which were purple and green, and write positive messages on them, and pretty pictures, and leave them out wherever,” said Kiirsi Hellewell with the Susan Cox Powell Foundation.

The latest efforts to find her body took place earlier this year by the Utah Cold Case Coalition.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

911 is a public service, but is less accessible for members of diverse communities

Thumbnail for the video titled "911 is a public service, but is less accessible for members of diverse communities"

Bloodstained shoe helps overturn Oregon man’s 2011 conviction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bloodstained shoe helps overturn Oregon man’s 2011 conviction"

From the archives: Leah Freeman death investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "From the archives: Leah Freeman death investigation"

3 killed in crash on SR-89

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 killed in crash on SR-89"

Utahn makes it onto ABC' Shark Tank for 'Beardaments'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utahn makes it onto ABC' Shark Tank for 'Beardaments'"

FLOTUS unveils 2019 Christmas decorations

Thumbnail for the video titled "FLOTUS unveils 2019 Christmas decorations"
More Video News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories