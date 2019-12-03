Group gathers to paint rocks in honor of Susan Powell

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – This week marks the 10-year anniversary since the disappearance of Susan Powell.

Monday friends and family members gathered at the Taylorsville Library to paint rocks.

Along with the pretty colors the rocks contain a website to learn more about Powell and her disappearance.

These rocks will then be distributed at another event this week and eventually hid far and wide for people to find and learn more about Susan.

“Susan really enjoyed making things pretty. And especially making people pretty by brightening up their day by doing something cheerful for them or serving them in some way. And so, we decided that we would get some rocks and paint them her favorite colors which were purple and green, and write positive messages on them, and pretty pictures, and leave them out wherever,” said Kiirsi Hellewell with the Susan Cox Powell Foundation.

The latest efforts to find her body took place earlier this year by the Utah Cold Case Coalition.

