Group gathers at Capitol to protest mask mandates

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Recent announcements about mask mandates in Utah are being met with some resistance. A group of people gathered at the State Capitol protesting mandatory masks Thursday evening.

This comes just hours before Utah Governor Gary Herbert approved requests from Salt Lake and Summit counties to allow mask requirements in their jurisdictions.

Despite medical professionals in Utah and around the world advocating for more precautions to save as many lives as possible, some of the people participating in the protest at the Capitol said the requirement of a face covering in public is a violation of their rights.

RELATED: Is carrying a concealed weapon and wearing a mask a crime in Utah?

“There’s been a huge overreach of government, it’s not their responsibility to protect our health it’s ours and I think they really overstepped their bounds in all of these restrictions,” said Amy Hart, protester. “If we let our liberties get trampled on even just a little bit. They’ll just keep going and going, we can’t let that happen. We have to stand up now while we can.”