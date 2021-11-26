Group found trying to steal from Orem charity donation bins

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – Three people have been accused of trying to steal from charity donation bins in Orem.

Orem Police responded to a call for a suspicious person on S State Street on Thanksgiving. When officers arrived they found two men grappling and a woman crawling out of a donation bin.

Police spoke with one of the men, 33-year-old Mathew Archuleta, who admitted to helping his girlfriend get into the donation bin “with the intention to take items out for their use.”

Archuleta, listed as transient in arresting documents, was taken into custody on one count of theft.

The two others involved have not yet been identified.