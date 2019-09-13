Group involved in harassment incident in Blacksmith Fork Canyon will stand trial

UPDATE (9/13/19): On Tuesday, a judge ruled the state had met its burden of proof on all five defendants and ordered them to stand trail for the charges related to the harassment of a family who had broke down in Blacksmith Fork Canyon in 2018.

You can read the full judges decision and comments here:

A trial date has not been set.

—————————

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (News4Utah) – Prosecutors filed charges against a group in connection with an incident at a Cache County campground over Memorial Day Weekend.

The Cache County Attorney’s Office filed charges against Wyatt Pack, Cory Durney, Rikki Durney, and Braxton Haderlie Wednesday in First District Court related to the incident that occurred in Blacksmith Fork Canyon on May 25, 2018.

The incident involved the Caballero Family. In the days following the incident, a video was posted online that showed Wyatt Pack berating the Spanish-speaking family at the Cache County campground. The confrontation between Pack and Jose Caballero sparked outrage from the community. Pack, an employee of Weber County at the time of the incident, was fired from his job.

*WARNING: This video contains graphic language. Viewer discretion is advised.

The charges against the individuals involved are:

WYATT DEE PACK

COUNT 1: THREATENING WITH OR USING DANGEROUS WEAPON IN A FIGHT OR QUARREL, a Class A Misdemeanor

COUNT 2: RIOT, a Third Degree Felony

COUNT 3: ASSAULT, a Class A Misdemeanor

COUNT 4: ASSAULT, a Class B Misdemeanor

COUNT 5: THEFT BY EXTORTION, a Class A Misdemeanor

COUNT 6: THREAT OF VIOLENCE, a Class A Misdemeanor

COURTNEY BRIAN DURNEY

COUNT 1: RIOT, a Third Degree Felony

COUNT 2: AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, a Third Degree Felony

Count 3: ATTEMPTED CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, a Class B Misdemeanor

RIKKI JANE DURNEY

COUNT 1: RIOT, a Third Degree Felony

SAMARA LEE NIELSEN

COUNT 1: THREATENING WITH OR USING DANGEROUS WEAPON IN A FIGHT OR QUARREL, a Class A Misdemeanor

COUNT 2: RIOT, a Third Degree Felony

BRAXTON JADE HADERLIE

COUNT 1: THREATENING WITH OR USING DANGEROUS WEAPON IN A FIGHT OR QUARREL, a Class A Misdemeanor

COUNT 2: RIOT, a Third Degree Felony

Investigators said there is evidence that suggests the Caballero family was terrorized over the course of several hours and not allowed to leave.

“This doesn’t represent who we are in Cache County,” said James Swink, Cache County Attorney.

“While the defendants were visitors in our community, we expect citizens will step up and help other people who are in vulnerable or difficult situations, not terrorize them.”

The Cache County Attorney’s Office said its role is to protect the community including vulnerable populations.

“This family was vulnerable, they were several miles up Left Hand Fork in a mountainous area, they did not have transportation, and when they tried to walk out to get help it is alleged that they were detained.” Swink said.

What others are clicking on: