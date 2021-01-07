Group calls for Stewart, Owens to resign after votes objecting Electoral College results

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Alliance for a Better Utah is calling for Republican Congressmen Chris Stewart and Burgess Owens to resign after both voted to oppose Electoral College results in the wake of deadly violence at the U.S. Capitol.

“Them voting to overturn the results of a free and fair election is exactly the type of behavior that resulted in the horrific attack on the Capitol,” said Katie Matheson with Alliance for a better Utah.

“And on our country in the first place. Our representatives have to face the reality that their incendiary words and their actions are part of the problem and what is resulting in this extremism and this conspiratorial thought process. These questions have been debated, the questions have been asked and answered — both by the courts and by elections officials throughout the country,” said Matheson.

Owens and Stewart joined 145 other members of the U.S. House of Representatives to vote in objection to at least one state’s Electoral College results.

U.S. Senator Mitt Romney had strong words for those who voted to challenge the election results– especially in the wake of Wednesday’s violence.

“Those who choose to continue to support his dangerous gambit by objecting to the results of the legitimate democratic election will forever be seen as being complicit in an unprecedented attack against our democracy,” said Romney.

Spokespersons for Stewart and Owens, reached by ABC4 Thursday, hadn’t returned requests for comment on the votes at the time of our publication.