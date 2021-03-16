Groundbreakings announced for Syracuse, Deseret Peak temples

SYRACUSE, Utah (ABC4) – The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the groundbreakings for the Syracuse Utah Temple and the Deseret Peak Utah Temple.

In August, The Church announced the location of the Syracuse temple and in January, they announced an alternate site and a renaming of the temple in Tooele, now the Deseret Peak temple.

Groundbreaking on the Syracuse Utah Temple will be held in June 2021, which Elder Kevin R. Duncan of the Quorum of the Seventy will preside at the event.

The Syracuse Utah Temple, a three-story structure at about 89,000 square feet, will be built on a 12-acre site at the intersection of 2500 West and 1025 South in Syracuse.

In May 2021, Elder Brook P. Hales of the Quorum of the Seventy will preside over the groundbreaking for the Deseret Peak Utah Temple. It will be built west of the intersection of 2400 North and 400 West in Tooele. The three-story temple will be about 70,000 square feet, with a 20,000 square-foot meetinghouse also planned for the site.

The Church says attendance at the groundbreaking ceremonies will be by invitation only in order to comply with state and local guidelines.

Utah has nearly two dozen temples announced, under construction, under renovation, or in operation. In addition to temples in Syracuse and Tooele, temples are under construction in Layton, Orem, Saratoga Springs, St. George, and Taylorsville.

The Church recently announced that, after having “felt the Lord’s hand guiding us in modifying several aspects of the renovation,” there are some significant changes coming to its Salt Lake City and Manti temples as renovations continue.

Each temple is considered a “house of the Lord” where Jesus Christ’s teachings are reaffirmed through baptism and other ordinances that unite families for eternity, The Church says. In the temple, Church members learn more about the purpose of life and make covenants to follow Jesus Christ and serve their fellow man.