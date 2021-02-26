Groundbreaking of new Ogden arts plaza held on Friday

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held for a news arts plaza to be built in Ogden on Friday.

Ogden city officials say the new Dumke Arts Plaza will be built at the southwest corner of 25th Street and Ogden Ave.

Courtesy: Ogden City

The arts-based plaza will hold events such as concerts, film screenings, and art installations, a news release said.

The event will also have space for everyday gatherings for people to eat lunch, spend time with their family.

“The goal is for everyone to feel welcome in the space and to provide a place for arts-based programming,” the city of Ogden said in a news release.

The plaza is expected to be completed in October 2021