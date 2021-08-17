Groundbreaking held at future home of family of Utah soldier killed in action

NORTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Ground has been broken at the future site of a new home being built on behalf of the family of a Utah soldier killed in Afghanistan.

Major Brent Taylor, 39, of North Ogden was killed in Afghanistan in November 2018 while deployed as a member of the Utah National Guard.

Taylor left behind his wife Jennie and their seven children, who range in age from three to 16. He had also served as Mayor of North Ogden since 2013.

The Taylor family is about to receive a new home through the ‘Have A Heart Home’ effort with construction sponsored by the Northern Wasatch Association of Realtors, the Northern Wasatch Homebuilders Association, and Nilson Homes of South Ogden.

A fundraising effort is underway for the Taylor home. Donations to The Have A Heart Homes Foundation can be accessed at nwaor.com. Have A Heart Homes is a non-profit foundation and proceeds from the current effort will be directed to the Taylor Home.

Since 1998, the Have A Heart Home effort has refurbished and sold over 25 homes at a discount to special needs families in Davis and Weber counties.