The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4 News) – The groundbreaking ceremony for the Saratoga Springs Temple to be held this Saturday.

The temple was announced in April 2017 by then-Church President Thomas S. Monson. Plans call for a three-story temple of approximately 87,000 square feet. An adjacent 21,000-square-foot meetinghouse will also be built.

The ceremony will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at 897 South Ensign Drive.

