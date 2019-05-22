Ground Zero comes to West Valley City for Memorial Day Weekend

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4 News) – Ground Zero is here in Utah this Memorial Day Weekend in the form of a powerful traveling exhibit which features actual relics from the World Trade Center on 9/11.

The 9/11 Never Forget Exhibit is a mobile museum that has visited 32 states and is making its first-ever appearance in the Beehive State.

Bill Puckett is the exhibit’s driver and tour guide.

“We’ve got a piece of steel. One from each tower, parts of different fire rigs that were destroyed that day,” Puckett told ABC4 News.

They’re remnants of the deadliest day for firefighters in U.S. History. 343 were killed in the collapse of the towers and the tragedy continues to unfold to this day with 210 dying of 9/11 related conditions since and 22 more currently under hospice care.

“It’s projected by the end of this year, first of next year the post 9/11 deaths will supersede the number that were lost that day,” Puckett said.

That’s why this travelling exhibit operated by the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation urges older visitors to remember and younger ones to learn.

Nancy Day, West Valley City’s Parks & Recreation Director, brought the exhibit here.

“It’s history in our nation and a lot of our younger generation were not alive when 9/11 happened and occurred,” Day said. “So I think one of the incredible opportunities is for them to be able to visit with New York firefighters that were at 9/11, that worked at Ground Zero and really be educated on what transpired at that time.”

The heart of the exhibit is the Foundation Room featuring a statue of firefighter Stephen Siller and a list of his fallen FDNY, NYPD and Port Authority colleagues.

“It’s very emotional. You see tears,” Puckett said. “I do this every day. This is my fifth year doing it and I still get goosebumps when I walk in there.”

The exhibit is open the following hours at Centennial Park (5353 West, 3100 South):

Thursday, May 23rd

11 am (opening ceremony) – 8:00 pm

Friday, May 24th

2:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Saturday, May 25th – Monday, May 27th

10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Tuesday, May 28th – Wednesday, May 29th

2:00 pm – 8:00 pm

For more information go to: https://tunnel2towers.org/our-programs/911-never-forget-mobile-exhibit/

