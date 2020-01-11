Ground broken for long-awaited convention center hotel in Salt Lake City

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The skyline in Salt Lake City is set to welcome a brand-new hotel and Friday developers and county officials gathered for the official groundbreaking ceremony.

The new 26-story hotel with 700 guest rooms, two restaurants, and 60,000 square feet for meeting space will be constructed onto the existing Salt Palace.

The new convention center hotel is years in the making and will cost an estimated $377 million.

Friday, Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson spoke about the new development and its impact.

“This facility evolves and changes to the needs. It takes leadership, partnership, and forward-thinking to make that happen and it’s just the next phase to our downtown and our community,” said Wilson.

The nearly 700,000 square foot hotel will begin construction on Monday and they’re expecting the grand opening to happen in October 2022.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

John Legend PSA

Thumbnail for the video titled "John Legend PSA"

Latest News Videos

Families of inmates gather at the Utah Department of Corrections to protest removal of A/B schedule

Thumbnail for the video titled "Families of inmates gather at the Utah Department of Corrections to protest removal of A/B schedule"

Tommy Fisher shows plans for private border wall in South Texas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tommy Fisher shows plans for private border wall in South Texas"

Lawmakers say new food stamp rules would make it harder for veterans to qualify

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawmakers say new food stamp rules would make it harder for veterans to qualify"

VIDEO: Volunteer firefighters ward off Australia's blazes

Thumbnail for the video titled "VIDEO: Volunteer firefighters ward off Australia's blazes"

Teens facing felony charges after abusing injured deer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teens facing felony charges after abusing injured deer"
More Video News

Don't Miss