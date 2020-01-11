Ground broken for long-awaited convention center hotel in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The skyline in Salt Lake City is set to welcome a brand-new hotel and Friday developers and county officials gathered for the official groundbreaking ceremony.

The new 26-story hotel with 700 guest rooms, two restaurants, and 60,000 square feet for meeting space will be constructed onto the existing Salt Palace.

The new convention center hotel is years in the making and will cost an estimated $377 million.

Friday, Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson spoke about the new development and its impact.

“This facility evolves and changes to the needs. It takes leadership, partnership, and forward-thinking to make that happen and it’s just the next phase to our downtown and our community,” said Wilson.

The nearly 700,000 square foot hotel will begin construction on Monday and they’re expecting the grand opening to happen in October 2022.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: