‘Gross mismanagement and abuses of authority’: Hill AFB Equal Opportunity Director removed

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah (ABC4) — The Director of the Equal Opportunity Office at Hill Air Force Base was removed from her position for improperly handling sexual harassment and discrimination complaints, according to the U.S. Office of Special Counsel.

The special counsel says three whistleblowers came forward with allegations that the EEO director mishandled their complaints. The United States Air Force Material Command Officer of Inspector General conducted an inspection and found the allegations to be true.

According to the findings, the EEO Director had discouraged employees from filing EEO complaints, telling one whistleblower than her complaints “wouldn’t carry any weight.”

The EEO Director allegedly illegally modified and rejected complaints and allegations and gave employees false information about the EEO process, the office’s website says. This included telling a filer she was not entitled to file a claim, and illegally denying a whistleblower the chance to remain anonymous at the informal stage of the EEO process.

In addition, the EEO director did not identify conflicts of interest during the EEO mediation process, allowing a senior official that the whistleblower accused of wrongdoing to act as the sole settlement authority during the whistleblowers EEO mediation, according to the office.

The United States Air Force will remove the EEO director from her position and reassign her to another office not involved in EEO filings. It also agreed to improve EEO training, issue new EEO policies regarding conflicts of interest, and provide additional investigations on two attorneys who also did not identify conflicts of interest during the EEO settlement process.

Special Counsel Henry J. Kerner offered the following statement on the office’s website.

“I commend the whistleblowers for bravely coming forward to identify the violations of law, gross mismanagement, and abuses of authority at Hill Air Force Base,” said Kerner.

“Sexual harassment and discrimination cannot be tolerated on American military bases, and whistleblowers who come forward deserve fair treatment and due process. While this case exposed numerous legal violations and other egregious conduct, I am encouraged that the agency is taking steps to restore the integrity of its EEO process.”