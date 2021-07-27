Grocer to begin accepting Utah’s mobile driver’s license

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A grocer has become the first in Utah to accept the state’s new mobile driver’s license.

Currently, Utah is participating in a pilot program with the mobile driver’s license, or mDL. The Beehive State is the first in the nation to move driver’s license, or identification card, to mobile devices.

The program launched in late June with Utah Community Credit Union becoming the first financial institution in the state equipped to accept the mobile identification as a legal form of identification for all banking transactions.

On Tuesday, the Utah Driver License Division announced Harmons Grocery is the first grocer in the state to sign on to participate in the pilot program.

Harmons will accept mobile credentials to verify customer identity for pharmacy purchases and age-based purchases at select locations. The grocer’s locations in City Creek and Traverse Mountains will be the first to accept mDLS, with plans to expand to additional stores in the future.

Over 100 Utah residents are participating in the pilot program. The Utah DLD is now expanding to include 10,000 participants, including the broader public. If you are interested in getting an mDL, you can visit the Harmons locations in City Creek and Traverse Mountain between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on August 3-4 to get an mDL. A valid driver’s license must be presented.