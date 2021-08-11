Grocer celebrates grand opening of newly remodeled Salt Lake City store

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A grocery store in Salt Lake City is celebrating its fresh new look.

On Wednesday, the Parley’s Way Macey’s held a grand opening of its newly remodeled store.

In addition to the classic Kong Kones, Macey’s doughnuts, and kid carts, the new location offers space at the front of the building for you to leave your dog while you shop at the store.

Macey’s on Parley’s Way in Salt Lake City (Macey’s)

Macey’s on Parley’s Way in Salt Lake City (Macey’s)

Macey’s on Parley’s Way in Salt Lake City (Macey’s)

Macey’s on Parley’s Way in Salt Lake City (Macey’s)

Macey’s on Parley’s Way in Salt Lake City (Macey’s)

Macey’s on Parley’s Way in Salt Lake City (Macey’s)

Staff celebrates grand reopening of Macey’s on Parley’s Way in Salt Lake City (Macey’s)

Staff celebrates grand reopening of Macey’s on Parley’s Way in Salt Lake City (Macey’s)

“We are excited about the newly remodeled store and hope guests will love the bright, new Macey’s,” says David Rice, President of Associated Retail Operations. “I am very proud and thankful for the many efforts the team made to make this a reality. We look forward to meeting the needs of the community as a local, independent grocer, with the best quality, local products and the best, happy shopping around.”

The Macey’s location also offers an expanded selection of natural and organic foods, specialty meats and cheeses, and a Starbucks Coffee shop.

Macey’s Anywhere, the Macey’s online shopping option, is also available at the new store with convenient curbside pickup and delivery.

For more about Macey’s and to find a location near you, click here.