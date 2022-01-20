UPDATE: Skier found dead near Grizzly Gulch area

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – Police have confirmed a skier has been found dead in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Thursday morning.

Unified Police say the skier is a 68-year-old man, but his identity has not been released.

Rescue crews discovered him in the Wolverine Bull area of Grizzly Gulch around 9 a.m. The area is considered a backcountry area with an intermediate-level run amid several expert runs.

Police say his body was discovered by DPS helicopters during an aerial search. Officials say there is evidence of a small avalanche slide near the body.

The man was reported overdue around 3 p.m. on Wednesday and authorities had been searching for him throughout the night.

His cause of death will be released following results confirmed by a medical examiner.

ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Original Story: Grizzly Gulch area closed for search and rescue effort

THURSDAy 1/20/22 7:55 a.m.

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – A search and rescue effort is currently underway in little Cottonwood Canyon on Thursday morning.

Unified Police say authorities are searching for an overdue skier near the Grizzly Gulch. The backcountry area is currently closed to allow for search and rescue efforts. Travelers heading up SR-210 should plan ahead for this closure.

Authorities say the man was reported overdue around 3 p.m. on Wednesday and police were contacted around 9 p.m.

Multiple agencies have been searching for the missing skier since last night. A DPS helicopter with night vision aided in the search.

Crews have resumed their search on Thursday morning.

ABC4 will update this story when more information becomes available.