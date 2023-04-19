SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Ahead of the band’s anticipated third studio album, Greta Van Fleet has announced new concert dates for the Starcatcher World Tour this summer.

As the series makes its way across the U.S. and Europe, it is scheduled to arrive in Salt Lake City on August 2 when Greta Van Fleet takes the stage at Vivint Arena.

What’s more, they’ll be joined by the Icelandic blues rock band Kaleo while here in Utah.

Greta Van Fleet was formed in 2012 and consists of three brothers — Josh Kiszka on vocals, Jake Kiszka on guitar, and Sam Kiszka on bass/keyboard — as well as drummer Danny Wagner.

Since the release of the band’s debut album From The Fires, which saw 45 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart and won them recognition for Best Rock Album at the 61st Grammy Awards, they’ve earned worldwide attention in the rock music scene.

Their following is also impressive, with nearly five million monthly listeners on Spotify and several smash hits including “Highway Tune,” “Heat Above,” and “Black Smoke Rising.”

The upcoming album Starcatcher, which is set to release on July 21, was both written and recorded by the band.

“We didn’t really have to force or be intense about writing, because everything that happened was very instinctual,” Jake Kiszka said. “If anything, the record is our perspective, and sums up where we are as a group and individually as musicians.”

Tickets for the Starcatcher World Tour will be available via the Electric Tomb Presale for fan club members starting on April 19 at 10 a.m. local time.

General ticket sales will launch beginning on April 21 at 10 a.m. local time.