GREENbike offering $1 annual passes to essential workers

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – GREENbike, the nonprofit bike-share program in Salt Lake City, is offering a special deal to all essential workers. The service, known for its racks of green bicycles placed throughout the capital city, is offering annual passes for eligible workers for just $1.

The discount comes after GREENbike sold annual passes to essential workers in 2020 for just one cent.

“We want to continue to provide a discount for our essential workers, and folks hit the hardest by this pandemic,” says GREENbike founder and executive director Ben Bolte in a press release. “While vaccination numbers are promising, we realize the economic impact of COVID-19 still burdens some of our neighbors. GREENbike will continue to be a reliable, healthy, and affordable transportation option for our community members during this uncertain time.”

The qualifying categories for this discount have also been expanded to include the following workers as well as workers who lost their job as a result of COVID-19:

Health care professionals.

First responders and law enforcement officers.

Faith leaders and workers, including an official, worker, or leader in a house of worship or other places of religious expression or fellowship.

Employees of charitable and social services organizations.

Grocery clerks and all grocery store employees.

Restaurant employees and drivers offering take-out and delivery options.

Bank employees.

Gas station employees.

All Utah residents who are unable to telework.

According to GREENbike, nearly 600 local essential workers took advantage of the discounted annual passes last year.

To receive the annual pass, which includes unlimited 1-hour long bike rides for 365 days upon activation, eligible workers can go to this link and use the promo code Essential2021.