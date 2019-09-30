Green River Fire Chief dies in car crash

GREEN RIVER, Utah (ABC4 News) – The fire chief for the Green River Fire Department died in a car crash Sunday afternoon.
Utah Highway Patrol said the crash happened when a white Infiniti was driving eastbound on SR-6 near milepost 294.
The Infiniti crossed over the center line and collided with two tractor-trailers.
The driver of the Infiniti died on-scene due to his injuries and the drivers of the two tractor-trailers were not injured, according to Utah Highway Patrol.
