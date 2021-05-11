Greek Festival set to return to Salt Lake City after 2020 hiatus

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The popular Greek Festival, which normally takes place every year in downtown Salt Lake City, is slated to return this summer after skipping the 2020 activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Located at the Greek Orthodox Church of Greater Salt Lake on 279 S. and 300 W., the festivities are claimed to be the largest cultural festival in the state, drawing 100,000 attendees of Greek and non-Greek descent each year. The 2021 comeback festival is scheduled for Sept. 10 through Sept. 12.

“We are excited to celebrate our culture and heritage with Utah and the surrounding states, and look forward to sharing our Greek hospitality with everyone,” Parish Council President George Karahalios said in a press release from the church.

Activities and attractions at the festival include Greek cuisine, pastries, handmade items for sale, and traditional dance demostrations.

According to the Utah History Encyclopedia, just three individuals from Greece were counted as living in Utah during the 1900 U.S. Census. That number has since increased to more than 560,000 in just Salt Lake City alone, according to ZipAtlas.