Gravel spill closes portion of I-15 in Salt Lake City

WEDNESDAY 9/29/2021 12:19 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A gravel spill on I-15 has closed a portion of the interstate in Salt Lake City.

I-15 southbound is closed at 3300 South while crews clear the roadway. Traffic can be seen backing up as far north as 1300 South.

No injuries have been reported in the incident.

The incident is expected to be cleared around 1 p.m. Utah Highway Patrol shared the below photo of the gravel spill:

Crews work to clear a gravel spill on I-15 in Salt Lake City on Sept. 29, 2021. (Utah Highway Patrol)

A hazmat incident earlier Wednesday was already causing delays on I-15. Utah Highway Patrol reports a semi hit debris near 700 South, causing about 50 gallons of fuel to spill onto the roadway. Several other crashes on both sides of I-15 in the same area caused even further delays.

As of 12:30 p.m., those crashes and the hazmat incident have been cleared.