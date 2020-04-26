Grass fire reported in Shepard Canyon Sunday afternoon

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4 News) — A grass fire was reported in Shepard Canyon at 3:24 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Davis County Sheriff’s Office.
The Davis County Sheriff’s Office suspect that the fire was caused by a downed power line.
