Grass fire reported in Shepard Canyon Sunday afternoon

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4 News) — A grass fire was reported in Shepard Canyon at 3:24 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Davis County Sheriff’s Office.

The Davis County Sheriff’s Office suspect that the fire was caused by a downed power line.

