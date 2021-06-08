Grass fire causes heavy smoke along I-15

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fire that produced heavy smoke along I-15 Tuesday evening.

According to officials with Unified Fire Authority, the fire broke out on a strip of grass next to the I-15/I-215 interchange, near 6800 S. in Midvale.

The fire burned approximately two acres.

Around 25 to 30 firefighters responded to the fire, which took approximately 20 minutes to extinguish, according to Unified Fire Authority.

No one was injured and no structures were threatened as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.