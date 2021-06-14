Grass fire breaks out near I-215 in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Emergency crews responded to a report of a grass fire near I-215 in Salt Lake City Monday afternoon.
Get Utah’s latest news sent to your inbox! Click here to subscribe to the free ABC4 daily newsletter.
According to the Salt Lake City Fire Department, the fire happened near southbound I-215 and 800 South.
Crews responded to the scene quickly and were able to contain the fire to less than one acre.
The fire is now under control. Drivers should expect delays along southbound I-215 as the firefighters work to clean up the scene.
Officials have not yet released the cause of the fire.