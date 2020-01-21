Grantsville officials: ‘It’s hard to accept that something like this has happened in our small community’

GRANTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A quadruple homicide in a Grantsville home Friday night has investigators working around the clock to piece together what happened, and they say the suspected shooter is believed to be a part of the family.

Monday during a press conference, Grantsville police Sgt. Rhonda Fields identified the victims as members of the Haynie family.

The mother, Consuelo Alejandra Haynie, 52; daughters, Alexis, 15, and Milan, 12; and son, Matthew, 14, were killed in the shooting. The father, Colin Haynie, 50, is a survivor.

Fields said the suspect is a male and he has been taken into custody and charged with four counts of aggravated murder, one count of attempted aggravated murder and multiple counts of felony discharge of a firearm.

She also said an older brother of the Haynie family was away at college at the time and was not injured.

Limited information was available Monday as police officials said they are being extra cautious due to juveniles being involved in the mass shooting.

Fields said a tragedy on this scale has not hit the small community in well-over 20 years and many are devasted by the loss.

“It’s hard to take, it’s hard to accept that something like this has happened in our small community. Hopefully, we are able to work together,” Fields said. “Work hand in hand with our school district, with our youth counselors, with our grief counselors, and be able to figure out what may have happened in this situation.”

Marie Denson with Tooele School District told ABC4 News that counselors at all Tooele County schools will have their counselors available to talk with children who feel they need additional support. And a crisis team will be at Grantsville area schools throughout the week.

Grief counselors will also be available to the public Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Grantsville City Library.

