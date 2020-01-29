Grantsville Jr. High students hold assembly to honor local law enforcement

GRANTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Students and Grantsville Jr. High held a special event Wednesday to show honor their local law enforcement.

The Tooele County School District shared on Twitter that the school wanted to thank members of the Grantsville and Tooele City Police Departments, Tooele County Sherriff’s Office and Utah Highway Patrol for their service.

“Officers were treated to breakfast, a musical number by the GJHS band, handmade thank-you cards and gifts of grab-and-go snacks,” said the post.

