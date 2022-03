GRANTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A crash involving two semi trucks has temporarily shut down the westbound lanes on I-80.

Utah Highway Patrol reports that one of the semi trucks rolled and caught fire.

A UHP patrol car was also hit during the crash.

Reportedly, there have been injuries, however the trooper is not injured.

(Courtesy of UHP)

The closure is at milepost 85 in Grantsville, Tooele County.

Authorities say clearance time will be at around noon.

This story will be updated.