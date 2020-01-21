Grantsville community hears message from Haynie family

GRANTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A community profoundly affected gathered in grief and used candlelight to honor the four family members lost Friday night.

“I have to say the Haynie family are all angels,” a woman told a crowd of hundreds.

Monday afternoon, Grantsville police released the names of the victims as 52-year-old Alejandra Haynie, 15-year-old Alexis Haynie, 14-year-old Matthew Haynie, and 12-year-old Milan Haynie, the lone survivor of the shooting was 50-year-old Colin Haynie.

“I am grateful that they are with each other and that they are a forever family,” another woman shared during the vigil.

As family members and the community morns, we are learning more about the unnamed shooter who was related to those killed.

Sgt. Rhonda Fields with Grantsville police said, “He has refused to speak with investigators.”

Another woman at the vigil told the community she wishes more could be done for the shooter. “The poor young man who was in tough a dark place, my heart, I feel so much compassion for him. My heart goes out to him.”

She asked the crowd to check in on everyone, and let them know they are loved.

Haynie Family home

Many in the community hung yellow ribbons at the schools the children went too, Excelsior Academy and Grantsville High, letting students know they’re not alone remembering their friends.

One student said, “I just know that school will never be the same without them.”

Nearly, 2,000 people raised close to $85,000 on Facebook to help support the family’s medical bills and funeral expenses.

Many more are offering sympathies and prayers.

Mayor Brent Marshall of Grantsville said, “Regardless of what religion you are, hey, pray for this family. They need a lot of support.”

The family offering this letter of appreciation.

Tuesday morning counselors will be available for all the students at their schools. There will also be counselors free to the public at the Grantsville Library for those who are suffering from this tragic loss.

On Tuesday, afternoon the community plans to gather and post more yellow ribbons with messages of hope down Main Street.

